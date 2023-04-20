Tiruchi Corporation school begins door-to-door admission to boost enrolment

April 20, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Corporation Elementary School at Pandamangalam in Tiruchi has started reaching out to parents at their doorstep with pamphlets showcasing the school’s infrastructure.

The school launched its door-to-door admission drive on Wednesday highlighting the smart things it brings to the table, especially its upgraded infrastructure, such as smart classrooms, free breakfast for students, spoken english classes, and drawing classes to boost student strength.

Calling for applications for admissions, a team of 18 people, including teachers, members of the school management committee and Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers, went on a campaign to the residential streets in Woraiyur and neighbouring areas, especially to underprivileged area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We received an overwhelming response from the parents, most of whom are daily-wage labourers, and around 26 children have been enrolled in Class 1 so far,” D. Leela Lakshmi, headmistress of the school, told The Hindu.

There are currently 400 students, 320 in Class I to V and 80 in kindergarten, enrolled in school. With the campaign, the management aims to admit at least 100 students for the upcoming academic year.

The schools’ efforts towards providing quality education by novel methods to make learning more appealing among students have borne fruit, with students finding it easy to clear the entrance exam and get admissions for Class VI in other schools, she added.

The campaign also highlighted the various welfare schemes offered to the school students to ease the burden of education for the parents.

According to the source, 14 types of welfare schemes, including a breakfast scheme, fun-filled learning through the Ennum Ezhutum Thittam and Illam Thedi Kalvi, a 7.5% quota for government school students in medical colleges, higher education assurance for government school pass-out girl students, various cultural events to shape young talents were among the highlights.

According to S. Sivakumar, educator and retired Principal, District Institute of Education and Training, Kancheepuram, all those admitted on the spot at their doorsteps will attend the classes from the first day of reopening. “In the past, with the admission process extending up to September, many children lost a number of working days and were unable to gain adequate academic skills,” he said.