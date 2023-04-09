ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation sanctions funds to improve stormwater drains in all wards

April 09, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Out of 1420 km of Corporation roads in the city, stormwater drains exist for nearly 750 km. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has allocated ₹ 32.5 crore to improve the stormwater drainage network and ₹ 16.25 crore to construct multipurpose office buildings in all 65 wards of the city.

The allocation in the budget for the financial year 2023-24 by the civic body comes in the aftermath of the large-scale demand from councillors during the monthly council meetings to improve stormwater drains in the city to prevent flooding.

The civic body will allocate ₹50 lakh each to the councillors as a special provision from its general fund only to improve the drainage network. This project includes identifying stretches in each ward that lack stormwater drain provisions and constructing them on a priority basis. Out of 1420 km of Corporation roads in the city, stormwater drains exist for nearly 750 km.

Further, the project also includes a provision to improve the existing drains. The open drains in all the wards in the city will be identified and covered with concrete slabs, which in turn will pave a way for pedestrians to walk freely, said a Corporation official.

In the past two years, the Corporation spent nearly ₹4 crore to renovate drains in the city from its general fund. Under the area-based development project of the Smart Cities Mission, renovations of drains were carried out in specific areas.

The civic body also allocated ₹25 lakh for each ward to construct a multi-purpose office building. The proposed building will house the office of the ward councillor and office spaces for the ward-level officials and a store room. These buildings are likely to come up at an estimated area of 800 to 1000 sq. ft, the official added.

