Tiruchi Corporation revises project cost of integrated vegetable market complex at Panjapur to ₹161.7 crore

August 30, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation has revised the estimated cost for establishing an integrated vegetable and fruit market complex at Panjapur to ₹161.7 crore and forwarded the proposal to the State government for its approval.

With an intention to decongest the busy areas around Gandhi Market in the heart of the city and to facilitate vendors, the Corporation decided to construct a new integrated wholesale and retail vegetable market at Panjapur, close to the proposed cluster where the construction of an Integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre and a truck terminal are underway on the Tiruchi - Madurai Highway.

A Karnataka-based private consultant had prepared a Detailed Project Report to construct the market complex at a cost of ₹ 96.3 crore. The report approved by the council was forwarded to the State government to get the administrative sanction for the project.

After a detailed scrutiny of the report, the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) suggested changes in the layout of the size of shops and some other facilities in the market. Accordingly, the Detailed Project Report was altered and the project cost has been revised to ₹ 161.7 crore. The Corporation council on Wednesday passed a resolution to forward the revised report to the State government for administrative sanction and to place a request for grants to execute the project.

The 21.5-acre vegetable and fruit market complex proposed at the ‘Pasumai Poonga’ land in Panjapur will have separate segments for wholesale and retail vendors. A dedicated warehouse with cold storage facilities, vegetable auctioning centre, road and parking facilities, weighbridge, solid waste management systems, and restrooms will also be part of the market complex.

