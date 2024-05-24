Tiruchi Corporation restores daily water supply in all areas

The Tiruchi Corporation has restored daily drinking water supply to all parts of the city from Friday.

In mid-March, the civic body had curtailed supply to alternate days to some parts of the city after the radial arms of the Periyar Nagar Collector Well were clogged due to silt accumulation.

This apart, the yield from the Corporation’s water sources in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers had dipped as the rivers had gone dry for over five months due to the early closure of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur last year.

Consequently, areas served by 35 overhead tanks in Ariyamangalam, Malaiyappa Nagar, Rail Nagar, Defence Colony, Ponneripuram, Mela Kalkandarkottai, Vivekananda Nagar, Keezha Kalkandarkottai, Ambedkar Nagar, Devadhanam, Viragupettai, Mahalakshmi Nagar, Sangiliandapuram, Kallukuzhi, Ariyamangalam Ukkadai, Jaganathapuram, South Ukkadai, Tiruverumbur, Valluvar Nagar, Old Ellakudi, Alathur, Cauvery Nagar, Pari Nagar, Santhosh Nagar, and Ganesh Nagar were given supply on alternate days.

This apart, alternate day supply was introduced in areas served by 32 overhead tanks in Central Prison, Sundar Rajan Nagar, J.K. Nagar, Sembattu, Khajamalai E.B. Colony, Old Khajamalai, Ranga Nagar, Subramania Nagar, V.N. Nagar, Thendral Nagar, Kavibharathi Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar, Crawford, Anbu Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur, Panjapur, Amman Nagar, E.B. Colony, Ponmalaipatti, Aishwarya Nagar, LIC Colony New, Viswanathapuram, K. Sathanur, Anand Nagar, Sathyavani Nagar, K.K. Nagar, and Subramania Nagar.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan on Friday said that repairs to radial arms of the Collector Well were completed on May 21 and a trial run was conducted the next day. Following this, daily water supply was being restored to all parts of the city, including areas served by the 67 overhead tanks where alternate day supply was in force.

