Tiruchi Corporation repairs damaged platform at Central bus stand

Published - July 10, 2024 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A storm water drain on Central bus stand road being desilted in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

A storm water drain on Central bus stand road being desilted in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tiruchi Corporation has initiated repair works on the damaged platform that covers the sewers along the bus bays at the Central Bus Stand in the city.

The Central bus stand sees the movement of over hundreds of buses, such as suburban and city buses, every day. The facility handles thousands of passengers bound for different destinations a day. In a place that sees a huge footfall daily, the closed storm water drain, which serves as a shelter for the bus stand, has been damaged extensively, threatening the commuters’ safety.

The drains in some spots are clogged with solid waste. Due to this, passengers complain of the unbearable stench in the locality. The blocked drains, which have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes cause concern among passengers.

Lack of hygiene and encroachment by shopkeepers are some of the issues that the passengers encounter at the bus station. “The platforms along the bay are often encroached upon by flower vendors. The authorities should make efforts to upkeep the bus shelter and remove encroachment,” said S. Naresh, a commuter.

Following complaints, the civic body has begun repairing the damaged slabs on which seating arrangements are being provided. A sum of ₹25 lakh has been sanctioned from the Corporation’s General Funds for the work.

At present, the slabs on the entire stretch have been removed, and desilting of the drains is underway. “New slabs will be placed to cover the drains, and the seating arrangements will be restored. The workers have been instructed to expedite the repair works, and it will be completed within a week to ensure the safety of the commuters,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to the officials, the civic body has plans to redevelop the Central bus stand in order to operate buses effectively and without hassle.

