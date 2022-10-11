Tiruchi Corporation removes vehicles abandoned on the roadside

Corporation workers remove vehicles abandoned on the roadside in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bid to free up parking space, Tiruchi Corporation has launched a drive to seize abandoned vehicles from around the city. The operation, which began on Saturday, has led to the seizure of over 170 vehicles.

Abandoned pushcarts, two-wheelers, autorickshaws and damaged cars were removed from different parts of the city, including Cantonment, Palakkarai, Marakkadai, Williams Road, Woraiyur and Reynolds Road.

The civic body has sought the intervention of city police to remove the vehicles that lie unclaimed in the various nooks of the city and prominent places like parking lots of bus stands and railway stations and near automobile workshops. The civic body plans to penalise the owners of the seized vehicles and auction the unclaimed vehicles. “Most of the vehicles are in unusable condition and were stationed at the same place for several months. It is unlikely that anyone will claim them after all this time,” he added.

The ongoing drive is expected to help clear much-needed public space in the city. The vehicles that have been unclaimed since the lockdown, and those that have been seized for non-payment of dues are all set to go under the hammer.

The abandoned vehicles were causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians as they affect free flow of traffic. “This is a much-needed initiative. Because of abandoned vehicles, there is a crunch for parking space on most of the roads. It is essential to take up periodic drives to remove such vehicles across the city and free up space,” said V. Neelakandan, a resident of Palakkarai.

