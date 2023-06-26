Tiruchi Corporation removes illegal hoardings from public places

June 26, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has intensified its drive to remove unauthorised and illegal advertisement hoardings installed near commercial establishments on major roads in the city.

Advertisement hoardings and banners have cropped up in several parts of the city, with contact numbers inviting advertisement enquiries. As the hoardings erected on rooftops and roadsides pose a threat to public safety due to strong winds, the civic body has started removing them from areas including Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Thennur, and Gandhi Market.

According to officials, a no-objection certificate from the Corporation, police and district administration is mandatory for placing hoardings on the terrace of private properties. “Apart from distracting commuters, such banners get detached from their frames in adverse weather conditions and pose a threat to public safety,” said a Corporation official.

“We will continue to monitor the major roads and carry out the drive to remove illegal hoardings periodically across all five zones of the city. A penalty will also be levied on people erecting such hoardings,” the official added.

Meanwhile, residents claim that action against illegal hoardings and banners that affect vehicular movement on arterial roads remains ineffective even as incidents of such hoardings collapsing under gusty winds recur, hindering the movement of vehicles and putting at risk a lot of lives.

“Encroachers would use the poles erected for hoardings, and even cable TV operators might use these poles to support their cables, hindering vehicular movement and thereby leading to accidents,” said C. Yogeshwaran, a road user.