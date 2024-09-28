GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation removes encroachments near Central Bus Stand

Corporation workers seized properties belonging to 25 unauthorised eateries, juice stalls, mobile clothing stores, and ice cream on Royal Road

Published - September 28, 2024 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation workers confiscate properties of unauthorised shops operating on Royal Road in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Corporation workers confiscate properties of unauthorised shops operating on Royal Road in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tiruchi City Corporation on Saturday carried out an eviction drive to remove encroachments which were obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement, around the Central Bus Stand.

Corporation workers seized properties belonging to 25 unauthorised eateries, juice stalls, mobile clothing stores, and ice cream outlets that had encroached upon pavements and storm-water drains on Royal Road.

Frequent traffic snarls were reported near the Central Bus Stand because of the encroachments by eateries, most of which operate during the evening and night. Several mobile eateries had mushroomed along the roads leading to the Central Bus Stand recently. The outlets occupied the pavement and their owners often locked up and left their carts after business hours, causing hindrance to public movement, said an official.

“These encroachments were causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating traffic congestion in the area. A similar eviction drive will continue across the city, especially near railway junction, bus stands, and major commercial areas,” said a senior Corporation official.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:31 pm IST

