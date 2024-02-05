GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation removes encroachments in Woraiyur 

February 05, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation workers removing encroachments at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Monday.

Corporation workers removing encroachments at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials from Tiruchi Corporation and City Police removed over 60 encroachments at Woraiyur on Monday.

Official sources said the Corporation workers removed materials from over 60 shops and commercial outlets that encroached upon pedestrian pathways, roads, and stormwater drains in Takkar Road, Periya Sourashtra Street, and Salai Road in wards 9, 10 and 11.

These encroachments were causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating traffic congestion in the area, said official sources and added that such encroachment removal drive will continue across the city.

