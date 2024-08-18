Tiruchi Corporation removes encroachments from commercial zones

The Tiruchi Corporation has started a drive to remove illegal encroachments on pedestrian platforms along major commercial roads in all five zones of the city.

Pavements and storm-water drains on some of the major roads in the city have been encroached upon by commercial establishments and eateries. Shopkeepers put up hoardings and advertisements on the pavements, and some even display products, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road and paving the way for traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

The pavements and carriageways are also used by mobile food outlets to serve their customers, and they often park their vehicles on the road, occupying a portion of the pedestrian walkway. The problem has become acute along several roads, including Karur Bypass, Salai Road, Sastri Road and Pattabiraman Salai, Thanjavur Road, Puthur High Road, Vayalur Road, West Boulevard Road and Singarathope area.

Following complaints from the residents and road safety activists, the civic body intensified its crackdown on encroachments to free up space for pedestrians. Advertisement posters and banners of shops were removed from Karur Bypass and neighbouring areas on Friday.

Earlier, the civic body initiated a survey to identify encroachments on roads and pavements. Notices were served on property owners to remove the encroachments on the platforms hindering pedestrian movement.

Despite the civic body’s continued efforts, the encroachers returned to the spot within a few days. “Encroachments on platforms pose a safety threat to pedestrians and motorists. The authorities should take strict measures against shopkeepers misusing the public space,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

A senior Corporation official said: “Eviction drives to remove the hindrances on footpaths will be intensified in the coming days. The commercial roads will be monitored, and the violators penalised.”