Tiruchi Corporation receives two bids for Integrated Bus Terminus project

Tiruchi Corporation has begun the process of evaluating the bids received for building the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway.

The project to be executed at an estimated ₹348.98 crore has two components: the construction of an integrated bus terminus and a multi-utility facilitation centre and the construction of a truck terminal, roads, and other infrastructure. A sum of ₹243.78 crore has been allotted to the first component and ₹106.20 crore to the second.

The last date for submission of the tenders was August 11. As per the plan, the tenders were opened on the day in the presence of the senior officials of the Corporation. It was checked whether the bids were in proper form. They were subsequently sent to the technical wing for evaluation.

According to reliable sources, the Corporation has received just two bids for the project. While a bid was submitted by a Pudukottai based company, another bid was submitted by an Erode based firm.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the process of evaluating the bids had begun. The task had been entrusted with the technical wing. It would study whether the documents submitted by the bidders were in order. It would also verify whether the bids had relevant documents and information as the bidders were required to submit.

Similarly, the financial viability and strength of the bidders, workforce, work experience, technical and domain knowledge and other relevant information would be evaluated. After the process, the price bids quoted by the bidders would be evaluated to select the successful bidder.

The official said that the tendering process was likely to be completed within a week. After following the mandatory procedure, work order would be given to the successful bidder shortly.

The new Integrated Bus Terminus will come up on about 50 acres of land out of the about 550 acres of land owned by the Corporation at Panjapur. To strengthen the top surface of the site, where the land was earmarked for the bus terminus project, site improvement works have been taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore. Under the plan, four lakh cubic metres of gravel, to be extracted from nearby areas, will be filled up at the site.