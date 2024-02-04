GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation proposes to recruit more plumbers to plug leaks in pipelines 

The civic body has about 10 to 15 plumbers to take care of repairs in all 65 wards and has now decided to recruit more plumbers on a consolidated pay basis

February 04, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Many councillors and residents in Tiruchi have expressed concern over the delay in repairing leaking drinking water pipelines in the city.

Many councillors and residents in Tiruchi have expressed concern over the delay in repairing leaking drinking water pipelines in the city. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tiruchi City Corporation has mooted proposals to recruit more plumbers to swiftly plug leaks in damaged drinking water pipeline networks and outsource cleaning of storm-water drains in the city.

The city administration has proposed to recruit more plumbers on consolidated pay basis after many councillors and residents expressed concern over the delay in repairing damages in drinking water pipelines. Several councillors highlighted that shortage in the number of plumbers with the civic body had resulted in excessive delays to attend repairs.

At present, the civic body has about 10 to 15 plumbers to take care of repairs in all 65 wards. Mayor M. Anbazhagan told The Hindu that he had discussed the issue with Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who promised to take action and recruit plumbers on consolidated pay basis. The Corporation will ensure that each ward has a plumber to repair damages in drinking water pipelines.

The civic body has proposed to outsource cleaning of storm-water drains in all wards to the private contractor involved in solid waste management. The Mayor said he had convened a meeting with the City Health Officer and other Corporation officials to discuss outsourcing of workers. The city administration would take forward the proposal after a meeting with the Corporation Commissioner and senior officials, he added.

