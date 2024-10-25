Tiruchi Corporation proposes to name the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur after Karunanidhi

The Tiruchi Corporation Council adopted a resolution to name the upcoming integrated bus terminus and the truck terminal at Panjapur in the city after former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and C.N. Annadurai, respectively.

The bus terminal is to be named ‘Muthamizh Arignar Dr. Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminus’ and the truck terminal as ‘Perarignar Anna Truck Terminal’. A proposal to this effect would be submitted to the government, according to an official resolution.

Presiding over the Council meeting here, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said about 93% of the construction work of the bus terminus had been completed and the project estimate was revised to ₹492.5 crore from ₹349.9 crore. Administrative sanction for additional funds of ₹142 crore had been accorded by the State government.

During zero hour, Mr. Anbazhagan addressed the councillors’ grievances regarding the poor distribution of drinking water, frequent sewer blockage, damaged storm-water drain, absence of street lights, and waterlogging.

Repair of damaged roads because of the underground drainage work and due to the recent rainfall were the other issues that dominated the Council meeting. Mr. Anbazhagan said the Corporation had sent a proposal to relay damaged roads under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Funds (TURIF) and that relaying work would begin soon.

Water woes

Many councillors complained about the poor distribution of drinking water in their areas and that water was supplied for only a very limited time. Attention should be paid to solving the issue, they said.

V. Jawahar of the Congress representing Ward 2 urged the Mayor to include in Phase V of the UGD project the left out streets of Srirangam. He highlighted the need for setting up toilet facilities for the devotees and appointing more sanitation workers to maintain his ward as the footfall was high.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that steps would be taken to appoint around 500 workers soon.

V. Ramadoss of the DMK, representing Ward 55, highlighted the need for an urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Pirattiyur. Vijayalakshmi Kannan (Ward 22) sought a dedicated UPHC for her ward as people were forced to visit the Gandhipuram UPHC, which caters to many wards.

A section of the councillors complained about the proliferation of street dogs posing a threat to residents at night. Responding to the complaint, Mr. Anbazhagan said that around 17,990 dogs had been sterilised so far and that the civic body would launch a special drive to seize stray dogs at night. He said about 550 heads of cattle had been impounded, and a sum of ₹17.98 lakh had been collected by auctioning the animals and penalising the owners.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor G. Divya were present.

