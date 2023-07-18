Tiruchi Corporation promotes cleanliness ranking survey among residents

July 18, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has started collecting feedback from the residents as part of the Swachh Survekshan, a national cleanliness survey conducted for cities by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

According to officials, the civic body has taken steps to publicise the survey among the residents since it is crucial for the city to improve the national cleanliness ranking. “We have been promoting an online survey through the official social media platforms to receive citizen feedback about the performance of the Corporation,” said a senior official.

The survey has questions on the efficiency of doorstep waste collection, segregation and processing of solid waste, GPS mapping of public toilets, functioning of RRR centres, and cleanliness of public spaces and toilets.

After securing the 262nd position in the cleanliness survey in 2022, which is the lowest position recorded by the city so far in the ranking, the civic body has taken various measures to improve the score.

Since solid waste management, recycling and reusing solid waste, cleaning silt from roads, and desilting drains were extensively focused on, officials said that they expect a better rank in the cleanliness survey. Awareness programmes are also planned to encourage the residents to participate in the survey and record their feedback.

“We have improved the maintenance of public toilets, transformed garbage vulnerable points and planted native tree saplings. The public walls were beautified with graffiti, and the public perception about the city has greatly improved in recent months,” the official added.

The civic body awaits a field-level inspection by a central team within the month to assess the performance of the city.