Tiruchi Corporation plans to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at two places for public use

June 20, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As the number of electric vehicles (EVs) plying on roads has seen a sharp increase in recent months, the Tiruchi Corporation plans to establish EV charging stations for the motorists to charge the batteries of their vehicles.

R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, of Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that it had been decided to establish the EV charging stations at its multi-level car parking lots at Kaliamman Koil and on West Boulevard Road. It would cost ₹10 lakh each. Based on the outcome, steps would be taken to set up more stations.

Though electric vehicles, mainly two-wheelers, hit the roads about 10 years ago, the sales have picked up pace in recent months. Since the introduction of electricity-fuelled cars, the roads in the city have seen more electric vehicles on roads. More than 15 showrooms have sprung up in the city in recent months for electric two-wheelers. Upon the introduction of electric two-wheelers by the companies one after other, almost all dealers of two-wheelers have begun establishing separate enclosures for EV bikes. Similarly, car dealers have also set up EV showrooms in a places of the city.

According to a rough estimate, the city has about 5.000 vehicles. Most of them are two-wheelers. There are some light compact vehicles fuelled by electricity. However, there are no established charging stations in the city except for a few at the EV vehicle showrooms. With the number of electric vehicles is set to go up further, the Corporation has come forward to establish charging stations at important points.

Though the civic body had set up 20 charging stations on its premises in different parts of the city, they are being used exclusively for charging the batteries of electric vehicles of the Corporation. All of them are located on the premises of micro compost yards. However, taking cue from the experience of establishing the new facilities, the Corporation plans to set up EV charging stations for the private vehicles.