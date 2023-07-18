Tiruchi Corporation plans to produce CNG from organic waste 

July 18, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has mooted a proposal to produce bio-Compressed Natural Gas (bio-CNG) from organic degradable waste generated from households, hotels, and markets.

Tiruchi Corporation has outsourced the collection, segregation, transportation, and processing of waste generated in all 65 wards in the city to a private agency. On average, nearly 400-450 tonnes of municipal solid waste is collected daily from households in the city, in which more than half is dry waste.

The non-biodegradable dry waste is transported to the Ariyamangalam dump yard and processed in a phased manner. Recently, the Corporation initiated efforts to construct a material recovery facilities centre at Ariyamangalam to segregate the dry waste into recyclable, non-recyclable, inert and refuse-derived fuel.

The segregated wet waste is transported to 36 micro composting centres run by the Corporation in various places to process and produce compost. The Corporation has mooted a proposal to set up a bio-CNG plant to process organic degradable waste.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that the proposal to set up a bio-CNG plant was mooted by the women councillors who visited the Siddipet Municipal Corporation in Telangana State to take stock of various initiatives.

Accordingly, Tiruchi Corporation convened a meeting, a few days ago, with a private player who has expertise in processing the waste to produce bio-CNG. The Corporation will commission a study soon to take the proposal forward, he added.

City Health Officer T. Manivannan said the bio-CNG plant is a part of the Swachch Bharat Mission and is likely to come up with a revenue-sharing model in which the private player operating the plant can sell the CNG in the market and share the revenue with the Corporation.

Considering the population and expansion of the city, the bio-CNG plant is the need of the hour in Tiruchi to cater to its future needs.