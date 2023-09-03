Tiruchi Corporation plans to open new bus terminus at Panjappur by year-end

September 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation plans to open the new Integrated Bus Terminus, being constructed at Panjappur on the Tiruchi - Madurai Highway, in November.

It was with the aim of shifting the existing Central Bus Stand at Cantonment, which struggles to cope with the sharp increase in the number of passengers and private and State-owned buses, the Corporation decided to construct a new integrated bus terminus at Panjappur.

The State government allotted ₹349 crore for the project. It included ₹140 crore as a grant from the State government, ₹50 crore from the Corporation general fund, and ₹159 crore loan from Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDCO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The construction work began in October 2022. Though the north-east monsoon rain hampered the works initially it gathered pace from January. It took about a month for the foundation works and raising of columns to complete. Works for laying platforms and the multi-utility centre, which would house small commercial-purpose shops, restaurants, offices, and a mini hall, began in March.

Considering the importance of the project, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru visits the construction site at least once in two to three weeks. Director of Municipal Administration S. Sivarasu inspected the progress of works on Saturday. He was said to have directed the officials to expedite the works.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that 62% of the works were completed in phase-I. The works were divided into basement portion and non-basement portion. Ground and first floor works of non-basement portion were completed. Roof work of the basement portion had been taken up. Out of four ramps, three were completed.

He said that the schedule of works was in place to complete phase I of the bus terminus within November. It would be in a position to operate buses from the bus terminus in November or December. More than 700 workers have been engaged in the works. Though the northeast monsoon, which was expected to begin in the third or fourth week of October, it might not hinder the works much as the works have been scheduled in such a manner. Construction of commercial complex might take time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.