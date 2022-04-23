Tiruchi Corporation plans to move to a private building

:

The Tiruchi Corporation, which functions at its main building on Bharathidasan Road in Cantonment in the city, plans to move to a rented building until the completion of new office building.

The existing building, built in 1963, has served the citizens of Tiruchi for 59 years. It was originally designed to accommodate the officials and staff members of the Tiruchi Municipality. The main building has to accommodate more officials and staff members since the creation of Tiruchi Corporation by merging Srirangam and Golden Rock municipalities in 1994. Modifications were made on a few occasions to accommodate the officials and elected members.

Since the area of the Corporation is set to expand further, the civic body has proposed to construct a new building on the same premises, where the main office is functioning. A sum of ₹40 crore has been allotted to it.

According to official sources, the entire campus will be revamped to construct the buildings. The main building will come at the same site of the existing building.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that there was no option but to demolish the buildings to construct the new buildings. The entire operations of the Corporation had to be shifted to a suitable building. The zonal offices were small in size. However, it was being studied whether the zonal offices were sufficient to accommodate all officials and various sections of the Corporation. Attempts were made to find a suitable private building to shift the functioning of the office until the completion of the construction.

Mr. Rahuman said that preparation of Detailed Project Report was on. A consultant had been appointed for it. He had been asked to submit the report within two months. After the mandatory clearances, a tender would be floated for the project. The new building would have a built up area of 48,000 square feet. A council hall to accommodate 100 councillors, officials and visitors, a conference hall, a multi utility hall, chambers for mayor, deputy mayor and commissioner and a visitor’s hall were among the facilities to be built.

He said that the newly created Tiruverumbur zone, the fifth zone of the Corporation, would function on the premises of an overhead tank near Ariyamangalam for the time being. A new office would be constructed at Tiruverumbur soon.