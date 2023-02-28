Tiruchi Corporation plans to have stray animal shelters in all zones

February 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation plans to establish animal-safe centres in all five zones of the city, to provide safe accommodation for stray animals impounded from city roads.

Speaking at the Corporation council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor M. Anbazhagan mooted the idea of establishing centres to ensure safe custody of impounded cattle. Apart from the shelter functioning at Konakkarai in Zone 5, which can accommodate 70 heads of cattle, the civic body will establish four more centres, one in each zone, said the Mayor.

His announcement came after an allegation by Ward 60 Councillor Kajamalai Vijay against a private agency involved in impounding stray animals that a cattle sustained injuries while catching it.

The Corporation involves private agencies to capture stray cattle that cause traffic obstructions and imposes a fine on the owners who abandon cattle.

At present, 15 animal birth control procedures are being carried out in a day at four centres in the city and steps are under way to increase the numbers in the upcoming days, said Mr. Anbazhagan.

Meanwhile, heated arguments broke out between DMK and AIADMK councillors when K.K. Ambikapathy of the opposition party raised allegations regarding the development works sanctioned in his ward. After the altercation, the three AIADMK members of the council staged a walkout from the meeting.

Repair of damaged roads and ongoing underground drainage works are the other issues that dominated the council meeting. Mr. Anbazhagan said the underground drainage works had been completed for a length of nearly 560 km. The Corporation had already started road relaying works in places where the works were over.