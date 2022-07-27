Tiruchi corporation plans to commission aerator plant by September

K. N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inspect the cascade aerators at Kambarasampettai in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

July 27, 2022 19:58 IST

The Tiruchi City Corporation plans to commission the aerator plant being established on Ayyalamman bathing ghat to remove surplus iron content from water, within two to three months.

The plant is under constructed at a cost of ₹5 crore. The construction work began in September 2021 for establishing a fountain-like structure with 11.5 meter diameter and 3.5 meter height, along with a multiple-tray aerator. The high content of iron in the water being supplied to the residents of the city from the third collector well on the Kollidam river bed had necessitated the Corporation to build the plant. The percentage of the iron content in the drinking water should not be more than 0.3 milli gram per litre. As per a study, the water being supplied from the third well of the Drinking Water Augmentation Project had 0.6 milli gram. The study revealed that it caused discolouration of water.

The construction is stated to have reached an advanced level. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, along with Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, inspected the progress of the construction on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Nehru said that the work had been progressing well, and that it would be completed within September and commissioned.

A senior official of the Corporation said that the aerator could treat 20 MLD water drawn from the Kollidam. It would bring down the iron content to the permissible level when the water flowed through the plant. Once it was commissioned, the reported complaints on discolorisation of water being supplied to residents in Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Thennur and Puthur from 10 water tanks would be addressed permanently.