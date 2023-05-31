ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation plans Phase-IV UGD project to cover left-out areas

May 31, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Jaisankar C 6071

Works relating to laying of underground drainage pipelines in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation plans to execute Phase IV of the underground drainage (UGD) project to bring all left-out areas in the city under the underground drainage network.

The civic body, which executed its Phase-I UGD project between 1997 and 2001, is carrying out the construction of Phase-II and Phase-III UGD projects in the city. While the Corporation began Phase-II in 2018 at an estimate of ₹344 crore, it started construction work under Phase-III UGD project in 2019 at a cost of ₹366 crore. They are being executed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUIT).

Taking into account the areas that were left out in the UGD projects so far, the Corporation has come out with a plan to implement Phase-IV project. According to sources, the civic body has listed out many areas belonging to nine wards in the city to be brought under the UGD coverage. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the project.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that the estimated cost would be ₹239 crore for executing the new UGD project in the city. It would cover a length of 170 km. The left-out areas in Srirangam, K. Abishekapuram, Golden Rock and Tiruverumbur zones had been included in the Phase-IV UGD project.

He said it would be implemented under AMRUIT scheme. The DPR had been submitted to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration and appraisal of the project was on. The proposal had reached an advance level of clearance. The State was likely to accord administrative sanction shortly.

The official said the process of floating tender would be started soon after the receipt of administrative sanction.

