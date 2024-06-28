ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation plans open auction to allocate shops at new fish market

Published - June 28, 2024 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The new market, built under the Smart City Mission, has 148 shops on the ground and first floor with a cold storage facility. It has provision for parking 200 two-wheelers

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUCHI,TAMIL NADU, 28.06.2024:- The fish market that has been constructed with a cold storage facility near Gandhi Market in Tiruchi on Friday. Photo. Moorthy_M / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The Tiruchi Corporation plans to allot shops at the newly built fish-cum-meat market near the Gandhi Market through an open auction and a sealed tender process.

About ₹13 crore has been spent on building the modern fish market at the site after demolishing the old fish market. The new market has 148 shops on the ground and first floor with a cold storage facility. It has provision for parking 200 two-wheelers.

Built under the Smart City Mission, the construction was completed more than a year ago and was opened six months ago. However, it is yet to be functional as shops have not been allotted. Pressure from influential persons, confusion over fixing the rent and method of allotment of shops and division among the fish and meat traders, who had shops at the old fish market, were said to be the reasons for the delay on making the new market functional.

When the Corporation was about to finalise the method of allotment, a section of traders approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking preferential treatment in the matter. The court had had given clearance to the Corporation to allot shops through an open auction.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that an open tender would be floated inviting bids. The preliminary work for inviting bids was on. The tender would have all inputs about the extent of shops. The tender might be opened on July 23. A notification would be released soon. The bidders, who did not wish to participate in the tendering process, could participate in the open auction for allotment of shops. A comparison statement would be prepared to identify the highest bids. The highest bidders would be allotted shops.

Salai Thavavlan, Assistant Commissioner, Ariyamangalam zone, said the Corporation would ensure transparency in shop allotment. The average basic rent per s.ft. will be ₹80. The process would be completed within a month.

Reacting to the development, S. Mohamed Shaffi, a fish trader, said the allotment of shops should be completed as early as possible. The traders were eager to operate from the new market, he added.

