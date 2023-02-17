Tiruchi Corporation plans night surveillance to check littering

February 17, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to appoint workers on night surveillance to check garbage dumping on streets and impose penalty on individuals resorting to such practice.

Around 20 garbage vulnerable points identified in each ward will be directly supervised to prevent waste pile-ups in vacant spaces. The move is aimed at streamlining and strengthening the civic body’s litter-free streets initiative.

According to a senior Corporation official, two workers per ward will be on duty during night hours to identify and penalise violators. “We will assign workers on night duty to monitor the garbage vulnerable points and catch the individuals dumping waste. A spot penalty of 500 to 2,000 will be levied on individuals caught in the act. We are also considering CCTV surveillance on the garbage vulnerable points,” he said.

Although three mini-trucks are engaged in door-to-door garbage collection from houses and commercial establishments in each ward, littering on streets appears to be a never-ending issue. While the doorstep waste collection from households is scheduled between 6.30 a.m and 12.30 p.m every day, the commercial establishments are covered between 2.30 p.m and 5.30 p.m.

Garbage woes persist in certain parts of the city, including Woraiyur, Bheema Nagar, Cantonment, KK Nagar, Edamalaipattipudur and Anna Nagar. Most of these residential areas have permanent garbage mounds adjacent to the roads, and the residents find it convenient to throw their household waste bundled in plastic covers on the streets.

Meanwhile, some residents complain that the vehicles do not maintain a regular schedule, and their arrival goes unnoticed despite the fact that each garbage collection vehicle has a designated route map and time chart to collect waste.

“Irregular waste collection often forces a section of residents to dispose of waste in vacant plots. The civic body removes garbage piles on streets without analysing the lapses in collection due to which the litter-free street initiative was ineffective,” said R. Dharmaraj, a resident of KK Nagar.