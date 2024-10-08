Tiruchi Corporation plans more special camps to receive applications for UGD connections

Tiruchi Corporation plans to hold more special camps to collect applications for new underground drainage connections from property owners.

The move comes in the wake of a lukewarm response from residents to the special camp conducted by the civic body recently.

While the underground drainage work is continuing in a few areas as part of the Phase-III project, the civic body has completed most of the work under Phase-II of the UGD project. There are six sub-pumping stations in the phase-II UGD scheme. Of them, it is said that all works of third and fourth sub-pumping stations have been completed. The Corporation is in a position to give new UGD connections to residents belonging to Ward Nos. 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, and 44.

It conducted a special camp at Singaram Mahal in Kattur recently to receive applications from residents. Going by capacity, 10,000 UGD connections can be given in the third and fourth sub-pumping stations alone. The residents were asked to submit the filled-up forms along with receipts of house tax and UGD deposits. It was expected that the residents would throng in large numbers to submit applications. However, it is said that only 630 applications were submitted in the camp.

Describing the response as moderate, officials say the residents are submitting applications in Corporation offices. Considering the need to provide as many connections as possible, they have planned to conduct more camps.

“We expect 6,000 to 7,000 applications from the areas where the UGD works are completed. We will conduct more special camps to get applications from the residents directly,” says V. Saravanan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

It would sensitise the residents on the readiness of the Corporation in providing new UGD connections. The residents could complete the task in a hassle-free manner, he adds.