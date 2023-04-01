April 01, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With an intention to streamline the processing of municipal solid waste, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to build a materials recovery facility centre to process 200 metric tonnes of non-biodegradable waste on a daily basis at the Ariyamangalam dump yard.

The sanitary workers in the city have been collecting the segregated domestic waste door-to-door in which the biodegradable wet waste materials were being carried to the 36 micro composting centres operational in various areas in the city for processing and preparation of compost.

The non-biodegradable dry waste was taken to the Ariyamangalam dump yard and was being processed in a phased manner. A Corporation official said in phase - I, the civic body has processed nearly 7.5 lakh cubic metres of legacy waste and currently, 3.3 lakh cubic metres of waste was being processed.

To process the non-biodegradable waste apart from the legacy waste, Corporation has planned to build a materials recovery facility centre. The centre will facilitate the segregation of the waste into recyclable, non-recyclable, inert and refuse-derived fuel.

The official said after a feasibility study, the civic body would prepare a detailed project report and float tenders for the construction, operation and maintenance of the centre. The Corporation is planning to utilise the grant of ₹17 crore sanctioned by the fifteenth finance commission for the financial year 2023-24 to construct the centre.

Out of 47-acre of the legacy waste dumped in the Ariyamangalam dump yard the Corporation has cleared more than 36-acre, the official said and added that steps are under way to remove and process the accumulated garbage below the surface.