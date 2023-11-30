Tiruchi Corporation plans construction of storm-water drains in all wards to prevent floods during monsoon

November 30, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has planned to build storm-water drains in all 65 wards in the city to prevent waterlogging during monsoon.

Speaking at the council meeting on Thursday, Mayor M. Anbazhagan informed councillors that the entire storm- water drain network in the city would be built at a cost of ₹400 crore.

“The drains will have filters to prevent solid waste from entering the canals and will be covered with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) slabs, which will serve as a safe pedestrian platform. Desilting of drains would be carried out periodically to prevent clogging.” The discharge of sewage was expected to reduce once the residential and commercial properties were covered by the underground drainage project.

During the zero hour, Mr. Anbazhagan addressed the councillors’ grievances pertaining to bad roads, waterlogging due to absence of storm-water drains, frequent sewer blockage, non-availability of drinking water and the proliferation of community dogs.

Repair of damaged roads and ongoing underground drainage work are the other issues that dominated the council meeting. Mr. Anbazhagan said the Corporation had started road relaying work in places where the underground drainage work had been completed.

Kajamalai Vijay, representing Ward 60, said the pipes of the underground drainage main line from a pumping station near Anna Stadium leaked often as they could not withstand the pressure. The issue should be studied in detail so as to find out a solution.

S. Suresh, Councillor of Ward 35, and K. Lakshmi Devi, Councillor of Ward 1, complained about the contamination of drinking water in their areas and that residents were prone to rashes. The supply of drinking water through tankers did not augur well. Attention should be paid to solve the issue, they said.

Testing lab sought

K. Suresh of the Communist Party of India (CPI) urged the Mayor to set up a dedicated water testing lab in the city.

V. Ramadoss of the DMK, representing Ward 55, highlighted the need for an urban primary health centre (UPHC) at Pirattiyur. He said that around 600 families residing in the area were forced to visit the health centre at Milaguparai. Many councillors demanded the appointment of permanent doctors at the UPHCs.

A section of councillors complained that the proliferation of community dogs and stray cattle affected several wards and that there were only four vans deployed for catching dogs. They called for effective vaccination of dogs.

Responding to the complaint, Mr. Anbazhagan said that around 7,126 dogs had been sterilised so far and informed that all zones would soon get a dedicated animal shelter for rescued vulnerable community dogs.