GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation permits Tangedco to start substation work on its land at Panjapur

With the district administration yet to fix the price for the 10,000 sq. m of land, the government has issued an enter upon permission to Tangedco to start work on the substation

Published - August 31, 2024 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar
Tangedco has proposed to set up a substation near the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur anticipating increase in demand for power.

Tangedco has proposed to set up a substation near the integrated bus terminus at Panjapur anticipating increase in demand for power. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi Corporation is all set to hand over 10,000 sq. m. of land to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to set up a substation at Panjapur, where an integrated bus terminus is coming up.

It is projected that the power demand will witness manifold increase on the outskirts of the Tiruchi-Madurai Highway once the integrated bus terminus is inaugurated. Besides the power demand of the terminus and the adjacent truck terminal, the Tangedco foresees a big jump in demand from the area considering the expansion of residential layouts. The Tangedco had sought land belonging to the Corporation to set up a 110/11 kV substation.

The Corporation had sent a proposal to the Collector to fix land cost to transfer 10,000 sq. m. (2.47 acre) of land under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, to the Tangedco. The task of arriving at land cost was undertaken by the District Revenue Officer.

However, considering the urgent need to start the substation work, the Tangedco sought an enter upon permission. The issue was subsequently taken up with the Secretary and the Director of Municipal Administration. Tangedco’s request had been accepted and a Government Order was issued recently, enabling the Corporation to issue an enter upon permission to Tangedco to use the land.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that a formal communication to that effect would be sent to the Tangedco in a few days. Once it receives the communication, the power utility would start its work. The process of fixing the land value would be taken up simultaneously, the official added.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / electricity production and distribution / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.