Tiruchi Corporation permits layout promoters to develop infrastructure ahead of securing approval

Tiruchi Corporation has decided to permit developers to carry out infrastructure works in their layouts, with the intent of simplifying procedure for approval, in compliance with a recent order issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The simplification of the procedure comes in the wake of the developers expressing concern over urban local bodies taking much time to provide such amenities after remittance of the necessary fee. The developers had reasoned out that the delay in sale of plots was causing huge losses.

The request of the developers was that they be allowed to form road, storm water drain and street lights at their own expenses and thereafter secure final approval of the layouts by the local bodies.

Citing the government order, Mayor M. Anbazhagan said on Friday, while chairing the Council meeting, that, henceforth, owners / developers will be allowed either to carry out infrastructure works as per the standards specified by the city corporation , or pay the estimate cost to the local body.

The Corporation will prescribe the standards for the provision of basic infrastructure like roads, drains, and water supply for the layout, as per existing rules. Before taking over the infrastructure developed by the owners/ developers, the local bodies will ensure the quality of work. Reasonable period will be specified for upkeep of the facilities by the owners, an order issued last month by the Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department.

Hitherto, the urban bodies followed the procedure of collecting the necessary fee including charges for providing amenities like roads, storm water drains and street lights from the applicants. After collecting the necessary fee and the final layout sketch, permit of the planning authority along with the approval of local body used to be issued to the applicants directly.

This procedure was simplified after a consultation during April conducted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development with the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, Directorate of Municipal Administration and Commissionerate of Town Panchayats, in response to a representation from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Tamil Nadu.

It was suggested at the meeting that a reasonable period be prescribed for upkeep and maintenance of the roads and drains by the developer as was being done by the contractor of the works. If the layouts were developed at a slow pace, the maintenance period will be extended until 60 percent of the plots have been sold out or five years whichever was later.