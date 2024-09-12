ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation partners with Worldwide Veterinary Service to take up survey of street dogs

Published - September 12, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

The WVS teams, comprising two volunteers each, in five zones of the Corporation and with each team armed with a camera, documented the areas with high concentration of stray dogs

Judah Jerusalem

The result of the field work of the study of street dogs in Tiruchi is expected within a month.   | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Corporation has roped in the World Veterinary Service (WVS) to conduct a study and map stray dogs in the city.

The study was conducted to take stock of the impact of the sterilisation of street dogs in the city. This will enable the Corporation to take steps to intensify the sterilisation programme wherever needed to check the growth of the number of stray dogs in the city.  

The objective of the study is not only to help identify areas with large number of street dogs in urban areas but also help reduce cases of man-animal conflicts. 

The study was conducted by the WVS teams, comprising two volunteers each, in five zones of the Corporation. Each team, with a camera, documented the areas with a high concentration of stray dogs in the five zones in a week to provide a comprehensive view so that the Corporation can take steps, said a senior health official. 

The field work of the study has been completed and the results are expected within a month, the officials said.

“The study is necessary to assess the impact of the sterilisation programme in the city and determine how much more efforts need to go into it to stop the growth of stray dog population in the city,” said the official. 

