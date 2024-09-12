GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi Corporation partners with Worldwide Veterinary Service to take up survey of street dogs

The WVS teams, comprising two volunteers each, in five zones of the Corporation and with each team armed with a camera, documented the areas with high concentration of stray dogs

Published - September 12, 2024 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI 

Judah Jerusalem
The result of the field work of the study of street dogs in Tiruchi is expected within a month.  

The result of the field work of the study of street dogs in Tiruchi is expected within a month.   | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi City Corporation has roped in the World Veterinary Service (WVS) to conduct a study and map stray dogs in the city.

The study was conducted to take stock of the impact of the sterilisation of street dogs in the city. This will enable the Corporation to take steps to intensify the sterilisation programme wherever needed to check the growth of the number of stray dogs in the city.  

The objective of the study is not only to help identify areas with large number of street dogs in urban areas but also help reduce cases of man-animal conflicts. 

The study was conducted by the WVS teams, comprising two volunteers each, in five zones of the Corporation. Each team, with a camera, documented the areas with a high concentration of stray dogs in the five zones in a week to provide a comprehensive view so that the Corporation can take steps, said a senior health official. 

The field work of the study has been completed and the results are expected within a month, the officials said.

“The study is necessary to assess the impact of the sterilisation programme in the city and determine how much more efforts need to go into it to stop the growth of stray dog population in the city,” said the official. 

Published - September 12, 2024 07:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.