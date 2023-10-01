Tiruchi Corporation organises mass cleaning drive to protect water bodies

October 01, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has undertaken a mass cleaning drive to restore the major water bodies in the city as part of the Indian Swachhata League (ISL) 2023, organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Volunteers of the drive removed about 320 kg of waste, mostly plastic and aquatic weeds, lying in the bathing ghat at Amma Mandapam, Uyyakondan canal near the Anna Nagar Link Road and Teppakulam tank during the exercise. The waste collected was segregated and disposed of.

Apart from water bodies, the drive also focussed on cleaning prominent roads, temple areas in Srirangam, and flyovers, and the walls of the TVS Tollgate were painted by volunteers with sanitation messages.

Awareness rallies were carried out between Srirangam and Amma Mandapam Ghat. Street vendors were sensitised to hand over the waste to conservancy workers. “We will continue to organise such mass cleaning drives to restore the water bodies as well as conduct awareness campaigns to sensitise the public,” said a senior Corporation official.

Over 1000 volunteers, cleanliness ambassadors, and Corporation officials participated in ISL, an inter-city national competition engaging youngsters to develop garbage-free cities under the Swachh Bharat mission. It is aimed at promoting awareness among residents on keeping public places, rivers, and water bodies clean and free from pollution.

The event will go on till October 2. Once completed, the civic bodies will share the documentation with MoHUA, including photographs, participant data, cleaning activities and outreach programmes organised. Based on the impact and innovation of the activities, the top 10 teams across the country will be felicitated by the Union government.

