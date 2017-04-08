Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi Corporation opens ‘thanneer pandal’

Drinking and buttermilk being distributed at a ‘Thanneer Panthal’ set up by Tiruchi City corporation on Saturday.

Drinking and buttermilk being distributed at a ‘Thanneer Panthal’ set up by Tiruchi City corporation on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: A_MURALITHARAN

“Scheme to be implemented with support from sponsors”

As the summer has set in, the Tiruchi City Corporation has opened ‘thanneer pandals’ in different parts of the town to provide drinking water and butter milk to the people.

Commissioner cum Special Officer N. Ravichandran said that ‘thanneer pandals’ had been opened in all four zones to provide water and buttermilk to the people. Corporation employees have been assigned to dispense water and buttermilk to people. Water and buttermilk would be supplied between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The scheme would be implemented with support from sponsors until May. He said a group of sponsors have been roped in to support the initiative. Sponsors could handover the ingredients at the ‘thanneer pandals’ itself. Mr. Ravichandran said that ‘thanneer pandals’ were set up at Palakkarai, Khajapettai Road, Gandhi Market, Palpannai, SIT College, Thiruverumbur, Puthur, Thennai, Woraiyur, Karumandapam, Chathiram Bus Stand, N.S.B. Road, Srirangam, Thiruvanaikoil, T.V.S. Tolgate, K.K. Nagar Road and Melakalkandarkottai.

