Tiruchi Corporation opens helpline for sewage-related complaints

As complaints pertaining to frequent blocks in the underground drainage (UGD) network are on the rise, Tiruchi Corporation has set up a control room to receive complaints from residents relating to blockages in sewer lines and sewage overflow in the city. Grievances can be registered through a helpline number (14420).

So far, about 40% of the city is covered by the UGD network. With the civic body implementing the projects under Phases II and III and Smart Cities Mission in around 45 of the 65 wards here, the coverage is expected to increase to at least 80%.

With the three drainage projects under way in the city, residents had been demanding formation of a dedicated team in each zone to attend to such complaints promptly as overflowing sewage may pollute drinking water pipelines.

To address the issue, a control room for the helpline has been set up at the Corporation office and two operators posted to receive calls between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. After receiving a complaint, the junior engineer of the respective ward will be alerted. “Men and machinery will be assigned to redress the complaint. We would ensure the complaints are resolved within a day,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body has engaged about 70 septic tank cleaners so that the residents can seek help for clearing the tanks. The collected waste will be emptied at the Corporation’s decanting stations.

Meanwhile, the civic body has sanctioned ₹3.7 crore under the 15th Finance Commission Fund to procure a multipurpose super sucker machine to address the persistent problem of blockages in the UGD network. The truck will use a vacuum to clear the clogs. It will have the capacity to store about 13,000 litres of wastewater, making it convenient to cover multiple areas at a time. The super sucker machine will eliminate the need to dig up the roads and remove the blocked pipelines for clearing the obstructions.