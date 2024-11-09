Tiruchi Corporation office expansion plan witnesses more delay

Tiruchi Corporation’s plan to expand its main office by constructing additional buildings on the existing premises on Bharathidasan Salai has run into further delay.

The plan to expand the office was initially mooted in 2022 to cater to future needs. However, in July 2023, following the proposed expansion of the city limits, the civic body decided to demolish the existing canteen building on the rear side of the main complex and construct a new office structure at the site at an estimated cost of ₹41.37 crore.

Although it has been more than a year since the civic body submitted the DPR to the State Government seeking administrative sanction and the release of funds to execute the project, the project is still awaiting approval from the State.

According to the officials, the project is being delayed as they are facing challenges in accruing funds for its execution. “We expect to receive the approval by the end of this year, after which tenders will be floated for the construction of new buildings, said a senior Corporation official.

At present, the main building of the Corporation has been functioning on 4.8 acres of land in the city. The complex houses a meeting hall and chambers of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Commissioner, besides rooms for various departments such as Engineering, Town Planning, Health, and Revenue, among others.

It is said that more office space would be required following the proposed expansion of the city from 65 wards to 100 wards. A new council hall to accommodate more than 100 councillors at a time has been planned.

Meanwhile, the proposal to merge 27 village panchayats in the peripheral areas of the city limits within the jurisdiction of the Corporation is also facing delay as it is being opposed by the villagers.

