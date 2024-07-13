Tiruchi Corporation moves closer to forming 15-member town vending committee

Local authorities are stepping up efforts to form a vending committee to streamline and regulate street vendors in Tiruchi, beginning with the distribution of identity cards to over 5,000 hawkers.

“In the first phase, we have enumerated and distributed identity cards to 5,380 street vendors. We are now looking into traders whose names have been left out, besides cards that require corrections, to complete the enumeration process. Once this is over, we will start the electoral process for the six members from street vendors. An orientation meeting was held regarding this issue on Wednesday,” City Health Officer T. Manivannan told The Hindu.

According to official sources, the Corporation is taking steps to form the 15-member town vending committee and for election of six of its members from among traders by August.

An official at the level of the Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer to coordinate the distribution of identity cards and the formation of the vending committee.

N.S.B. Road will come under the scanner as street hawkers and stalls have proliferated beyond control in the past few years.

“We are concerned about street vendors putting up stalls in front of bricks-and-mortar shops. With the enumeration, we want to regularise the existing traders and not encourage new ones to pop up,” a senior Corporation official said.

Traffic regulation

Mr. Manivannan said that zoning and operational hours would be eventually decided by the vending committee. “The flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the shopping zones of the city will be checked and timings fixed accordingly,” he said.

A. Ansardeen, district secretary, Tiruchi district Street Vendors Association, said: “We have found that over 2,000 bogus traders have been included in the enumeration. The actual number of street vendors is approximately 10,000, but only half of that seems to have been covered by the authorities. We have complained to the Collector about the identity cards being issued. They are not biometric and photographs are missing. This can lead to fraud in the long run.”

