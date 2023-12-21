Tiruchi Corporation mobilises 600 sanitary workers in Srirangam

December 21, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

About 600 sanitary workers have been engaged to carry out the cleaning work in view of the opening of ‘paramapadhavaasal’ at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Saturday, according to R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation.

The 20-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival began on December 12. The opening of Paramapatha Vaasal, the important event of the festival, is scheduled for Saturday. Thousands of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and other States are expected to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. While the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment has made elaborate arrangements for the festival on the temple premises, the Corporation has taken a number of steps to ensure cleanliness in Srirangam.

Dr. Vaithinathan told The Hindu that out of 600 workers, 200 were temporary workers exclusively recruited for the waste management work during the 20-day Vaikunta Ekadasi festival in Srirangam. They were on round-the-clock work in three shifts. Instructions were given to clean the streets continuously. The workers would be on duty on all streets around the temple, bust stops, Amma Mandapam and other places of interest for pilgrims. Light weight load carriers would be engaged to transport solid waste round the clock.

He said 51 water tanks were installed at various places to provide clean water to the devotees. Mobile toilets have been positioned on East and North Uthira Streets, East Adayavalanjan Street and so on. Temporary toilets and urinals were established at 20 places. Medical camps had been arranged at seven places. Of them, four would function inside the temple and three in outside the temple, Dr. Vaithinathan added.