Tiruchi Corporation may face manpower crunch as several workers set to retire soon

September 12, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is likely to face a manpower crunch as a large chunk of conservancy workers are set to retire within three years.

According to sources, about 1,100 conservancy workers are on the payroll of the Corporation. Most of them were recruited by the erstwhile Tiruchi, Srirangam and Golden Rock municipalities, which were merged under Tiruchi Corporation in 1994. The workers were subsequently drafted under it. Most of them were recruited about 30 years ago.

According to sources, nearly 70% of the workers are in the age group between 54 and 55 and they are about to retire in three to four years. This means that about 700 workers are expected to retire in quick succession, thereby causing huge vacancies in manpower deployed for solid waste management in the city. Until 2008-09, the day-to-day work of clearing waste from streets, and public places and transporting the daily collection of garbage from the garbage bins, bus stands and vegetable and fruit markets to the compost yards were carried out mostly by the conservancy workers, who were recruited through the employment exchange. The civic body followed a system to regularise their service whenever vacancies arose.

No recruitment was made over 15 years except those appointed on compassionate grounds. Instead, the civic body managed the situation with temporary workers. When the Corporation introduced micro compost yards in 2016-17 to decentralise garbage collection and disposal, it began employing the services of self-help groups (SHG). They were paid a daily wage of ₹557 a day.

Since the Corporation outsourced the solid waste management in June, its permanent workers were divested of garbage collection duty and are being engaged in road sweeping and silt removal in storm water drains. With the retirement of a large chunk of workers, the number of permanent workers is expected to come down by 400 to 450 in 2026, thereby raising concerns over the efficiency of solid waste management in the city.

Though the civic body relies heavily on Self Help Groups for garbage cleaning, a senior official on condition of anonymity told The Hindu that the Corporation should have a healthy number of permanent workers to manage the situation. Otherwise it would be left dependent on the private company that was given the contract to carry out solid waste management works in the city.

