Tiruchi Corporation main office to get additional buildings

July 31, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Corporation has mooted a proposal to expand its main office by constructing additional buildings on the existing premises on Bharathidasan Salai to cater to future needs. The civic body has initiated steps to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

At present, the main building of the Corporation has been functioning on 4.8 acres of land in Ward 53. The total built-up area of the complex is nearly 27,060 square feet. The civic body also maintains a garden at the entrance and runs a canteen on the backside.

The main building houses a meeting hall, chambers of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Commissioner, besides rooms for various departments such as Engineering, Town Planning, Health, and Revenue, among others

Recently, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru visited the Corporation Office and suggested the construction of additional buildings. The Minister came up with the suggestion in the wake of a plan to merge 27 neighbouring village panchayats with the Corporation.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan said the Corporation had carried out a survey and decided to demolish the building on the backside of the main complex where a canteen and a few other offices were functioning. Steps were under way to prepare a DPR to construct buildings to accommodate the offices of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and political parties.

The civic body would send the DPR to the Department of Municipal Administration and Water Supply to get administrative sanction after finalising the design of the buildings. As per the preliminary estimates, the new buildings would come up at a total cost of ₹40 crore, added the Mayor.

The Corporation is likely to float tenders to start the project only after the northeast monsoon.

