April 05, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation is planning to revive the summer beach concept by converting a part of the Cauvery river bed near Mambazhasalai in Srirangam zone into a recreation spot.

Called the ‘summer beach,’ a stretch of about a kilometre of the river bed would be levelled and illuminated with lights in order to give a beach-like environment to the people enjoying an outing in the evening.

According to a senior official, the Corporation had received several representations for setting up of summer beach this year. “We are contemplating the idea of reviving summer beach this year, and a decision will be taken soon with the consultation of officials concerned,” R. Vaithinathan, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu.

He said that it was charting out a programme and the proposal would take a concrete shape in a few days.

The summer beach was first thrown open to the public in 2012, and it became an instant hit among the residents. People visited in large numbers to enjoy the cool breeze in the evenings and to watch the cultural programmes arranged by the district administration.

In an attempt to create a beach-like ambience, the beach will be set up by levelling the bank by removing the bushes. Infrastructure facilities and lighting arrangements would be created. Steps are to be taken for providing protected drinking water and for cleaning the site every day, the official added.

The summer beach would function for almost two months, and cultural programmes will be organised on weekends to entertain visitors.

Over the years, the Carvery Bridge had become an ideal spot for an outing to enjoy the cool breeze in the evenings, especially during the summer. “With limited entertainment and hangout spots in the city and the summer being severe this year, reviving the summer beach would help residents to enjoy their leisure time with children and friends,” said V. Ganapathy, a resident of Thillai Nagar in the city.