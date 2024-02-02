Tiruchi Corporation likely to form town vending committee before Lok Sabha elections

February 02, 2024 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The much-awaited town vending committee to regulate the street vendors may become a reality soon with the Tiruchi City Corporation completing the enumeration and taking up distribution of photo identity cards to 5,231 vendors.

According to official sources, the Corporation is taking steps to form the 15-member town vending committee and for election of six of its members from among traders before the Lok Sabha elections. An official at the level of Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer to coordinate the distribution of identity cards and the formation of the vending committee.

City Health Officer T. Manivannan told The Hindu that distribution of photo identity cards was started a week ago. A fresh survey had been conducted to find and locate street vendors at the zonal level.

The Srirangam zone tops with 1,911 street vendors, followed by the Ariyamangalam zone with 1,125 vendors. The Tiruverumbur, Ponmalai, and K. Abhishekapuram zones have 907, 630, and 658 vendors, respectively.

Elections to panel

Mr. Manivannan said that after completing the distribution of identity cards, the civic body would hold elections to the town vending committee. The 15-member committee is to be constituted under Section 22 of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, and Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Rules, 2015.

The Corporation Commissioner will be the chairperson of the committee, which will have the City Health Officer, police officers, representatives from trade unions, resident welfare associations, and NGOs as members. Six persons will be elected from among the traders as members of the committee.

The committee will decide on vending and no-vending zones in the city. The Corporation had stepped up efforts to regularise the street vendors last month, following concerns raised by councillors and residents on the increasing number of hawkers across the city, which led to shrinking of space for vehicles on busy roads. This caused overcrowding of pavements and on the roadside.

The councillors demanded that the civic body expedite the process of constituting the town vending committee. Official sources said the Corporation will take steps to create infrastructure such as drinking water and toilet facilities for traders in the vending zones and plans to collect user fees from them.

