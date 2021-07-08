Tiruchi Corporation launches ‘Streets for People Challenge’

Competition is open to professionals

Tiruchi Corporation has launched ‘Streets for People Challenge’ to crowdsource innovative ideas and attract citizen participation in re-imagining streets as safe, healthy, and happy public spaces for all.

The challenge is being undertaken by 113 cities, including Tiruchi, which aims to seek public opinion on planning the city’s streets and providing solutions to issues.

The initiative, undertaken by Smart Cities Mission, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, allows officials to choose two locations for the public to redesign. In Tiruchi, Karur Bypass Road (Shastri Road Junction to Kalaignar Arivalayam) and Lawsons Road (Anna Nagar Link Road to Central Bus Stand) have been selected. Participants can select either or both sites to develop design and policy solutions that activate spaces to make them safe and people-friendly, a release from the civic body said.

The competition is open to all professionals and students of architecture, urban planning, and other relevant fields. The entries in the competition will be evaluated by local officials, citizens, experts, and other stakeholders. The relevant details about eligibility criteria, submission requirements, and participation guidelines can be found on the official website: https://smartnet.niua.org/indiastreetchallenge/cities/tiruchi rappalli/

Participants are to register by July 12 on the website following which further details will be provided. A cash prize of ₹1 lakh for first place, ₹75,000 for second and ₹50,000 for a third have been announced for submissions on each of the two locations. The results of the prizes would be announced on August 15.