Tiruchi Corporation launches special eviction drive

Tiruchi Corporation has launched a special eviction drive to seize push carts and mobile food outlets operating on major roads in all five zones of the city.

Encroachments, such as mobile food outlets and street vendors, have mushroomed in several parts of the city in recent times causing traffic snarls during peak hours in major areas, including Woraiyur, Cantonment, Thillai Nagar, Thennur, near Railway Junction, Chathiram and Central bus stands.

Following complaints from the residents and road safety activists, the officials initiated a survey to identify encroachments on roadsides and pedestrian platforms, causing frequent traffic snarls and posing a threat to road users. Notices were served to the property owners about the encroachments on the platforms hindering pedestrian movement.

The civic body intensified its crackdown on encroachments to free up space for pedestrians and vehicles. Pushcarts, food outlets, and banners of shops were removed from Cantonment, TVS Tollgate, and neighbouring areas this week. The seized items were moved to the Corporation’s compost yards and it is said that the properties would not be returned.

Apart from food outlets, vegetable and fruit vendors had taken up space on the roadsides. The pedestrian platforms and carriageways were used by mobile food outlets to serve their customers. The people visiting the outlets park their vehicles on the road, occupying a portion of pedestrian walkway.

“These encroachments were causing inconvenience to pedestrians and creating traffic congestion in the area,” said a senior Corporation official. Such drives will be carried out periodically across the city.

Recently, Corporation officials and the police removed encroachments from over 70 shops and commercial outlets that encroached upon pedestrian pathways, roads, and storm-water drains on College Road and surrounding areas near Chathiram Bus Stand.