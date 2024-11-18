Tiruchi Corporation launches special drive to improve conditions in and around Gandhi Market

Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up efforts to improve sanitation at Gandhi Market and surrounding areas, which attract a large number of visitors daily.

As the city has been receiving intermittent rainfall over the past few days, the market area is in a terrible state, with pathways filled with mud and slush. In order to prevent disease outbreak and improve the conditions for both sellers and customers, the civic body has initiated the cleaning drive.

As many as 30 workers have been engaged in the drive, which is being carried out in Vellamandi Road, Sub Jail Road, Thanjavur Road, and Rani Street. Coconut and tomato markets are swept, cleared of waste, and decayed vegetables and disinfected with bleaching powder between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Similarly, workers are engaged in cleaning and disinfecting the modern fish-cum-meat market functioning on East Boulevard Road between noon and 1 p.m. without disrupting their sales. A high-pressure washer is used to clean the floors and toilets.

“We have instructed the workers to keep the market area dry as much as possible to prevent people from contracting fungal and water-borne infections,” said M. Vijay Chandran, City Health Officer.

The workers have been instructed to clean the slaughterhouses, functioning at Gandhi Market and G Corner, twice a day. Steps have been taken to improve the disposal of waste without polluting the environment.

The ‘Vazhakkai mandi’, the wholesale banana market, functioning adjacent to Gandhi Market, encompasses more than 50 wholesale and retail vendors and produces around 65 tonnes of waste daily, which increases during special occasions. As a machine designed to shred banana stems remains non-functional, waste generated by the market is dumped on roadside.

Hot spots

According to sources, there were over 15 garbage vulnerable points around the market area, and steps have been taken to reduce the number of such spots. Garbage dumped on the road is being collected at regular intervals, and the frequency of collection has been increased. On an average, 10 trips are made every day to collect the waste in the area. The entire area is cleared between 7.30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, the civic body is planning to convert the plantain waste at the banana market into biodegradable products for use and sale. “Instead of shredding the waste, it can be processed into products such as jute bags, ropes and more. We are planning to devise a working plan and engage women self-help groups to carry out the initiative,” Dr. Chandran added.