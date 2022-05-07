Tiruchi Corporation launches greening drive

To mark the completion of one-year tenure of the DMK government, a plantation drive was initiated by Mayor M. Anbazhagan at Govindasamy Gounder Nagar Park here on Saturday.

Around 3,000 saplings of native species were planted on 17,632 square feet of land adopting the Japanese Miyawaki forest development method. These dense forests are expected to boost green cover in the city. Pungai, Naval, Iluppai, Neem, Neermaruthu, and Almond were among the 24 fruit-bearing trees and native species planted.

The Corporation also plans to raise the green cover on an area of about 1,24,000 square feet of land here and in Vins Anbu Avenue, Ganapathy Nagar, Subramaniya Nagar, Fathima Nagar, Amman Nagar, and Natchatrira Nagar Phase 2 public parks.

Collector S. Sivarasu, Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, City Engineer S. Amudhavalli, Executive Engineer P. Sivapatham and other officials took part in the drive.