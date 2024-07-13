Tiruchi Corporation launches drive to remove unauthorised hoardings

Tiruchi Corporation has launched an enforcement drive to remove unauthorised and illegal advertisement hoardings installed on major roads and near commercial establishments across all five zones of the city.

Despite continued efforts, advertisement hoardings and banners keep cropping up in several parts of the city. As the hoardings erected on rooftops, electric poles, and roadsides pose a threat to public safety because of strong winds, the civic body has started removing them ahead of the monsoon.

Advertisement banners in Ramalinga Nagar, Vayalur Main Road, Kallukuzhi, and Selva Nagar and other areas were removed recently. Apart from being distractions, these banners pose a threat to public safety, especially in adverse weather conditions.

According to an official source, a no-objection certificate from the Corporation, the police, and the district administration is mandatory for putting up hoardings on the terrace of private property.

“All the banners and hoardings placed alongside the roads, pavements, and bridges are encroachments and will be removed. The drive will be carried out periodically, and a penalty imposed on people erecting such hoardings,” said a senior Corporation official.

Meanwhile, residents and activists claim that despite incidents of such hoardings collapsing because of gusty winds, hindering vehicular movement and endangering many lives, action against illegal hoardings and banners remains ineffective.

In one such incident in June, an elderly woman from Panjapur was injured after an advertisement hoarding on a private plot fell on her leg, fracturing it.

“Incidents of hoarding crashing and claiming lives in other cities have raised serious concern among road users. The authorities should take stern action against people installing such banners, especially on main roads,” said N. Jamaludeen, an activist.