Tiruchi Corporation launches drive to impound stray pigs

October 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation launched a drive to impound stray pigs roaming around in public places in the city recently.

The move came in the wake of repeated complaints from residents, who have been highlighting the health hazards posed by the presence of a large number of stray pigs in public places.

As per a resolution passed by the Corporation Council as early as 2013, rearing horses and pigs was prohibited in the city limits due to health risks. However, the civic body recently estimated that over 200 pigs were illegally reared by certain groups of people in peripheral wards.

According to a sanitary official, the vacant lands in the interior areas, including government properties, are being misused for the purpose. The pigs often feed on the waste dumped on roadsides and vacant plots, causing health concerns among the public, the official said.

The civic body has engaged a private agency with expertise in impounding stray cattle to carry out the drive on a regular basis. So far over 50 stray pigs, which are prohibited from being reared within the city limits, were seized from Sastri Road, Edamalaipatti Pudur, Panjapur and Fort Station areas and released in dense forest areas outside the city.

Although the civic body has been making efforts off and on to impound stray pigs, the menace has largely gone uncontrolled.

“Support from the police is crucial to sustain the drive as officials had received threats in the past from illegal pig-rearing groups,” said a senior Corporation official.

The Corporation has also instructed the sanitary officials to survey the hotspots in the city. The pigs were frequently spotted at the railway land in Ponmalaipatti, Vayalur Road, Kuzhumani Road, Annamalai Nagar, Ariyamangalam, Senthaneerpuram and Tiruverumbur areas.

“The drive will be carried out periodically, and a penalty levied on the breeders,” he added.