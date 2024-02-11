Tiruchi Corporation launches drive to clean waterbodies in the city

February 11, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has undertaken a mass cleaning to restore major waterbodies in the city as part of the People’s Movement for Clean Cities initiative.

Volunteers of the drive removed waste, mostly plastic and aquatic weeds, lying in the bathing ghat at Amma Mandapam, Uyyakondan canal near Kuzhumani during the exercise. The waste collected was segregated and disposed of.

Many waterbodies in the city were prone to contamination over the past few years with sewage being let directly into it. The civic body has identified waterbodies in all five zones that are subjected to heavy pollution.

The initiative is aimed at promoting awareness among residents on keeping public places, rivers, and waterbodies clean and free from pollution. “More than the cleaning, the objective is to spread behavioural change,” said a senior Corporation official.

The cleanliness drive is carried out every weekend with the participation of volunteers, cleanliness ambassadors, and Corporation workers to develop garbage-free cities under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Officials said that around 30 workers were deputed in each zone to the public spots, including waterbodies. Residents welfare associations, morning walkers, traders, and students were invited to participate. Apart from waterbodies, the drive focussed on cleaning storm-water drains and planting trees.

Street vendors and residents are sensitised to hand over the waste to conservancy workers instead of dumping it near the waterbodies. “We will continue to organise such mass cleaning drives to restore waterbodies as well as conduct awareness campaigns to sensitise the public,” the official added.

The Corporation recently cleaned the banks of the Cauvery and the banks of Amma Mandapam. Around 1.2 tonnes of old clothes were removed from the waterbody, which was polluting the river and affecting the water flow.

