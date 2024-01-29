Tiruchi Corporation launches drive to check urination in public spaces

January 29, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has launched an enforcement drive to retrieve public spaces in the city from being misused as open urinals.

A street near Thanneerpandhal at Gandhi Market was being misused by people to empty their bladder and for dumping waste, over the past few years. Since the unhygienic environment affected business in shops and godowns operating nearby, traders urged the authorities to check the practice in the street.

The civic body, with the help of the traders, pooled ₹10,000 to procure two CCTV cameras, floodlights and a speaker to keep a vigil over the spot. A control room was set up in a nearby shop for the purpose.

At night, floodlights were turned on to discourage people from creating nuisance on the street. Awareness messages were being played on the speaker and traders were involved in cautioning people against causing nuisance in the area.

A senior Corporation official said they would seek support from traders operating in the area to manage the control room and caution people from urinating in the area. A penalty of ₹100 will be imposed on the persons who are caught in the act.

“Although there are public toilets available around the market, people urinate near the cross streets and drains. We will replicate the effort in Dharbarmedu and other streets near the market,” the official added.

A few months ago, the Corporation implemented 24-hour CCTV surveillance at the Central Bus Stand to curb open defecation. Despite outsourcing the surveillance services, the implementation of the system failed due to lack of sufficient staff to enforce cleanliness within the bus terminus. However, the civic body is confident in curbing the menace by engaging the public in the drive. The officials are surveying to identify public spots where urination is rampant to extend the drive.