Tiruchi Corporation keen on turning garbage hotspots into green spaces

April 28, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has intensified its drive to turn garbage hotspots in the city into green spaces.

Around 20 places have been reclaimed in the city and transformed into clean green spaces. The vulnerable points were cleaned, fenced, and painted. These spots are usually under the flyovers, walkways, and enclosures of transformers. The space is planted with decorative plants by making use of reusable waste such as paints, tyres, and plastics.

To promote the recycle and reuse concept, elements from the littered waste have been used to beautify the spot. Ceramic toilet closets dumped at the spots were used to grow flowering and ornamental plants. Similarly, tyres and paint boxes recovered from the waste were used as reusable flower pots.

The beautified spots are being monitored round the clock through inspection and CCTV surveillance to make the transformation effective. The officials have decided to penalise violators based on surveillance to safeguard the reclaimed space.

“By cleaning the garbage, planting trees, and drawing kolams, we intend to break the people’s habit of dumping garbage at those points,” said a senior Corporation official.

Kuthbisha Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Kalnayakkan Street, and Keezha Sarayapattarai Street in Woraiyur are the areas where the initiative has been successful. The civic body aims to convert all garbage-vulnerable points in the city into beautified green spaces to prevent littering. Steps are being taken to identify garbage-vulnerable points in all four zones to beautify the spots.

Earlier, the civic body launched an initiative to beautify the vulnerable spots with kolams (rangoli) to dissuade people from dumping garbage in the open.

There were at least 50 such vulnerable points in each zone and the only way to eliminate them was to strengthen the door-to-door collection system and appoint additional workers to cover all localities, the official added.