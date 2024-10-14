Tiruchi Corporation is ready for monsoon, says Mayor

Tiruchi Corporation is prepared to face exigencies during the northeast monsoon, said Mayor M. Anbazhagan here on Monday.

Inspecting the desilting work at Krishnamoorthy Nagar, he said recent showers had caused water stagnation in Amman Nagar and Krishnamoorthy Nagar areas. To drain the water, storm-water drains from Rajarajan Nagar to Anbu Nagar in Crawford area have been desilted.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that canals across the city have been cleared of silt to prevent waterlogging in the city, and work on repairing the damaged roads is been carried out. There was no major inundation in the last three days, he said and added that the Corporation was fully geared up to meet any exigency during the monsoon.

He said a consultation meeting to tackle the northeast monsoon and review the safety precautions was held. Measures have been taken to install motor pump sets to drain rainwater and discharge it in the Uyyakondan Canal to prevent inundation on Lawsons Road during heavy rain in the city, he added.

New shutters have been installed to prevent inundation during the monsoon in the low-lying residential colonies such as Dobi Colony, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Aadhi Nagar, Fathima Nagar, AUT Nagar, Krishnapuram, RMS Colony, Koraiyar Society Colony and Thulasinga Nagar. A pumping station with a 20 HP diesel motor has been set up to remove the water immediately.

Arrangements have been made to shelter people living in slums in nearby schools and provide them with food items. Arrangements have been made to set up medical camps in all low-lying and disease-prone areas.

As a precautionary measure, the civic body has kept men and machinery on standby. Electric motors, oil engines, wood-cutting machines and mosquito fogging machines have been kept ready in all five zones. Motor pump sets have been kept at vantage points to pump out water from low-lying areas.